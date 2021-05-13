LEITRIM FAMILIES WANTED for Ireland's Fittest Family 2021

Ireland’s Fittest Family is back! Have you and your family got what it takes to win Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition?

Now in its ninth series, this year will see the competition be more challenging than ever before!

We are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by our four returning coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Mairéad Ronan is back to host the highly competitive tournament too.

Previous winners of the show were the Beirne family from Mohill

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, the production will follow HSE guidelines to ensure that strict social distancing and health and safety is adhered to throughout the competition by all crew and families taking part.

Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family? If so, apply now!

Requirements:

* Minimum age is 14 years old by 01 July 2021

* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members

* Series will be filmed between July – September, 2021

Please find a link to the Ireland’s Fittest Family 2021 promo here on the RTÉ One Facebook page: https://fb.watch/5qfntKZ-kA/

More information and the link for an online application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily

If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 083 013 6814