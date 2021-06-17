Costa del Leitrim: Carrick-on-Shannon is transformed by outdoor dining

Costa del Carrick, it has been called. With the sun shining and people eating and drinking outside the bars and restaurants, you could be forgiven for thinking your were on holidays somewhere on the continent.

Businesses in the town centre have been busily preparing for the reopening and there is now lots of available seating outside the many premises serving food and drink in the town.

Giovanni De Filippo, the well-known proprietor of Di Vino Italian Restaurant in Carrick, is pictured with his new outdoor service provided in co-operation with his colleagues in Crumbs Sandwich Bar across the street

For anyone who was wondering, Leitrim County Council has told us “the use of public property by businesses operating in the hospitality sector is permitted under license in accordance with Section 254 of the Planning and Development Act.

Dining al fresco at The Bush Hotel on Main Street

“Leitrim County Council is assisting this business sector where appropriate with the licensing process in order to facilitate outdoor dining and hospitality which is in line with the current public health advice.

“This is a temporary measure, the licenses being granted are for the duration of 2021 only.”

Enjoy!

Moon River cruises past a busy Ging's beer garden