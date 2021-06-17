150 years of St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan

Rev Sean Mawn PP, Des Quinn, author, and Msgr Liam Kelly at the launch Pictures: Willie Donnellan

Author Des Quinn recently published a book on the history of St Patrick's Church in Aughawillan.

The book was launched by Fr Liam Kelly, PP, Vicar General, Kilmore Diocese.

Des Quinn, author of the book, pictured with his wife Marie and family members after the book launch in St Patrick's Church. Back row, from left, Saoirse and Sean Quinn, Sarah Kilkenny, Noel Kiernan and Michael Quinn. Front row, from left, Marie Quinn, James Kiernan, Des Quinn, Cara Quinn, Sinead and Kate Kiernan, Louise and Eanna Quinn

St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan Parish Committee, back row, from left, Seamus Quinn, Pat Stringer, Michael Flanagan, Patricia Deane, Margaret Maguire, Michelle Dolan, Charlie Kelly and Cathal McBrien. Front row, from left, Fr Sean Mawn PP Oughteragh and Lower Drumreilly, Msgr Liam Kelly PP, Vicar General Kilmore Diocese, and Des Quinn, author of the book, and his wife Marie

St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan

