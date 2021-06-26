Given community service for five burglaries in South Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
A man who carried out five burglaries in the South Leitrim area was given 150 hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison on each count when he appeared at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
Patrick Nugent, Strokestown Road, Longford pleaded guilty to burglary on December 14, 2017 at Killinaker, Dromod; on December 23, 2017 at Furnace, Aughamore; on January 1, 2018 at derelict building, Quay St, Drumsna; on February 25, 2018 at Cloonboney, Mohill; and on August 5, 2018 at Knockmacrory, Rooskey.
Judge Kevin Kilrane stated the probation report before the court was “very positive and very helpful.”
Solicitor, Brid Mimnagh, said Mr Nugent has done a course on social and addiction studies in Coolmine and is now working with Pavee Point.
Judge Kilrane said Mr Nugent has had a tough time with the death of his wife and his children being taken into care. He ruled as stated.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.