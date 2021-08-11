Locals angered by continuous dumping at Dromod Harbour

Local people have expressed their anger at the continuous dumping that is taking place at Dromod Harbour.
Criticism is being levelled at Leitrim County Council for not providing enough bins or bottle banks.
Items that are not in the bins are not being collected by the company that services the site.
More News
Cllr Brendan Barry has called for hedgecutting and extra signage in the short term as the Council waits for funding for the underpass.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.