Fundraiser and Family Day Out at Woodbrook NS

Woodbrook National School is holding a Fundraiser/ Family Day Out on Sunday, October 31, from 12pm.
The school is having a sponsored car wash on the day to raise funds for the Make a Wish Foundation and the Angel Heart Foundation.
There will be a family fun day also with face painting, bouncy castles, cinema, story telling, coffee shop, raffle prizes and a bring and buy sale.
There will also be a prize for children's best Halloween costume on the day.
Please support.
