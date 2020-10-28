HAVE YOUR SAY: Should intercounty GAA games and other elite sports go ahead in Level 5?
Take part in our readers poll and let us know what you think
Should elite sports events go ahead during Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions?
I believe all elite sports events should continue under current conditions
I don't think any sports events should take place during Level 5 restrictions
I think they can go ahead but with stricter team bubbles and quarantines
With Leitrim taking on Mayo next Sunday in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in the Connacht Senior Football Championship, attention is firmly turning to the GAA's inter-county championships.
With so much debate about Covid-19 Lockdowns and travel restrictions, we decided to conduct a quick poll to see who is in favour of holding the inter-county championships.
You can vote below and we will let you know what the readers of the Leitrim Observer and Leitrim Today think on the issue.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on