POLL: Vote for Leitrim's greatest sporting moments

In a county like Leitrim, GAA is always going to play a prominent role in a county’s history and it is no surprise that Leitrim’s victory in the 1994 Connacht Senior Championship is joined by Leitrim U21’s Connacht Championship victories in 1977 and 1991 as well as the Minors victory in the 1998 Connacht Minor Championship. Leitrim’s historic All-Ireland B Championship victory is also included in the top ten moments.

The exploits of Carrick’s own Frances Cryan on the water and the Moscow Olympics are a worthy addition to the list while Eddie Leddy’s remarkable double All-Ireland Cross-country victory in 1968 makes the list as does the remarkable journey of Breege Connolly from fun-runner to Olympian.

Ladies football isn’t forgotten either as Leitrim’s 1988 All-Ireland Junior and 2007 All-Ireland Intermediate Final victories are also included.

