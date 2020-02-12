Week 3: Leitrim Snapshots Poll vote for your favourite old photo

Help us choose who gets through to the grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs.

Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week three by taking part in our poll above!

This week's winners will join the previous two weeks and for the grand final - the best photo could win €600 worth of local prizes!