Week 3: Leitrim Snapshots Poll vote for your favourite old photo

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Week 3: Leitrim Snapshots Poll vote for your favourite old photo

Vote for your favoutire Leitrim Snapshot

Champion jockey Eddie Coles from St Patrick's Park, Carrick on Shannon pictured in the late 1970s hoping to retain his title at the Festival of the Shannon Submitted by Laura Burke

Jimmy Moran (deceased), Gerald Adley (now age 76 of Colorado, USA) and John Melia (deceased)  in Drumany Lane, Drumany, Fenagh in the  summer of 1955 submitted by Gerard Adley

The Eslin Team in 1979  before the Leitrim County Final in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada submitted by Margaret Foley

The iconic Pat Mac and his dog Captain outside of Pat Mac's garage, Ballinamore submitted by Sean Deane

Former Leitrim County Librarian  Seán O Suilleabhain from Ballinamore pictured in 1956 submitted by Brid sullivan

A cup of tea in the meadow after the  hard work of saving  hay submitted by Sheila Flynn

Help us choose who gets through to the grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs. 
Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week three by taking part in our poll above!

This week's winners will join the previous two weeks and for the grand final - the best photo could win €600 worth of local prizes!