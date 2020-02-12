Week 3: Leitrim Snapshots Poll vote for your favourite old photo
Champion jockey Eddie Coles from St Patrick's Park, Carrick on Shannon pictured in the late 1970s hoping to retain his title at the Festival of the Shannon Submitted by Laura Burke
Jimmy Moran (deceased), Gerald Adley (now age 76 of Colorado, USA) and John Melia (deceased) in Drumany Lane, Drumany, Fenagh in the summer of 1955 submitted by Gerard Adley
The Eslin Team in 1979 before the Leitrim County Final in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada submitted by Margaret Foley
The iconic Pat Mac and his dog Captain outside of Pat Mac's garage, Ballinamore submitted by Sean Deane
Former Leitrim County Librarian Seán O Suilleabhain from Ballinamore pictured in 1956 submitted by Brid sullivan
Help us choose who gets through to the grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs.
Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week three by taking part in our poll above!
This week's winners will join the previous two weeks and for the grand final - the best photo could win €600 worth of local prizes!
