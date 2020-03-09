POLL

Have your say: Should Leitrim St Patrick's Day parades go ahead?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Get ready for Carrick’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

Scoil Mhuire, winners of the Most Creative Entry in last year's Carrick Parade.

Cancel all parades

March on with the parades

Following the news that Sligo has cancelled it's St Patrick's Day parade to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, should the various parades in Leitrim be cancelled this year?