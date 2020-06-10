POLL: Vote for your favourite Leitrim Readers' Challenge picture

It is nearly two months since we asked you, our readers, to get snapping while out and about within the 2 km restriction that was in place at the time.

The Leitrim Observer in association with Leitrim County Council decided to launch this readers' challenge and competition in order to highlight the beauty of this wonderful county.

Speaking about the competition editor, Claire McGovern said “We can honestly say we never expected such a reaction.

“We received nearly 1,000 photos from every corner of the county, featuring sunsets, lakes, mountains, dogs, cattle, sheep, ponies, horses, people and even a clothes line. The images are truly stunning.

“Due to the massive volume of photos it is impossible to feature everyone of them but I would like to say a huge thank you to each and everyone of you who sent in a photo. Also thanks to Leitrim County Council and sponsor of the prize for the winning photo Lough Rynn Castle Hotel and Spa.”

This week we feature the top ten pics as chosen by two independent judges, after much debate and consideration.

It's now over to you our readers, to vote for which is your favourite with the winner receiving a voucher for a meal for four at Lough Rynn Castle Hotel.

You can do so by simply filling out the coupon below and sending it to Readers' Picture Challenge, Leitrim Observer, 7 The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

You can also vote by logging onto www.leitrimobserver.ie and simply vote for your favourite.

Closing date is Wednesday, June 17 at 5pm when we will be announcing the winner online.