POLL: What is Leitrim's Favourite Building - Get Voting!
Vote for your favourite building in Leitrim
Parke's Castle
Creevelea Abbey
The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon
Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill
Dunne's Bar, Carrick
Ardán Mac Samhran, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick
Former Governor's House & Jail Buildings, Carrick-on-Shannon
Leitrim Wall, Centre of Excellence, Annaduff
Carrick Rowing Club clubhouse, Boathouse Bay, Carrick
Fenagh Abbey
Stanford's Inn, Dromahair
St Joseph's Church, Aughavas
Sean MacDiarmada's cottage
St Mary's Church, Carrick
Canning's Corn Mill
Ball Alley, Manorhamilton
Landmark Hotel
Blue Devon, Dromahair
The Hub, Drumshanbo
Mae Canning's house, as nominated by Mae
Poor Clare's Convent, Drumshanbo
Old Garda Barracks, Keshcarrigan
Geraghty's Shop, Carrick
McHugh's Bar, Carrick
Hamilton Castle, Manorhamilton
Patrick McCanns
Tábhairne Bhanc, Ballinamore
The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
Costello Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon
Fenagh Visitor Centre
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Leitrim and now it's time to get voting!
We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.
From Manorhamilton to Carrick, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.
It's now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on leitrimobserver.ie
Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.
Get voting!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on