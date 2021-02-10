POLL: What is Leitrim's Favourite Building - Get Voting!

Vote for your favourite building in Leitrim

Parke's Castle

Creevelea Abbey

The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon

Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill

Dunne's Bar, Carrick

Ardán Mac Samhran, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick

Former Governor's House & Jail Buildings, Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim Wall, Centre of Excellence, Annaduff

Carrick Rowing Club clubhouse, Boathouse Bay, Carrick

Fenagh Abbey

Stanford's Inn, Dromahair

St Joseph's Church, Aughavas

Sean MacDiarmada's cottage

St Mary's Church, Carrick

Canning's Corn Mill

Ball Alley, Manorhamilton

Landmark Hotel

Blue Devon, Dromahair

The Hub, Drumshanbo

Mae Canning's house, as nominated by Mae

Poor Clare's Convent, Drumshanbo

Old Garda Barracks, Keshcarrigan

Geraghty's Shop, Carrick

McHugh's Bar, Carrick

Hamilton Castle, Manorhamilton

Patrick McCanns

Tábhairne Bhanc, Ballinamore

The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Costello Chapel,  Carrick-on-Shannon

 Fenagh Visitor Centre 

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Leitrim and now it's time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Manorhamilton to Carrick, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.

It's now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on leitrimobserver.ie

Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.

Get voting!