Vote for the ultimate winner in the grand final of Leitrim Snapshots
Vote for your winner
Week one finalist: Jimmy Travers from Fawn, Dromahair on his way to the creamery with Billy the donkey in 1950 Submitted by Paddy Travers
Week two finalist: Tea in the hay meadow, Cissie O'Rourke from Mullinadara, Carrigallen setting up the tea in the 1960s submitted by Joan Tiernan
Week one finalist - Maureen Quinn from Drumdiffer, Drumreilly and Rose Ann Wrynn from Drumroosk, Fenagh enjoying a cup of tea and a chat in 1967 Submitted by Eddie Wrynn,
Week three finalist: Champion jockey Eddie Coles from St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon pictured in the late 1970s hoping to retain his title at the Festival of the Shannon.
So here it is the grand final of our Leitrim Snapshots competition.
Our readers have officially chosen the six grand finalists for our Snapshots competition, with a high volume of outstanding entries from all over the county.
A number of weeks ago, we issued a call to the people of Leitrim to dust off their old treasured photographs and send them into us to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!
Each week, we published some of the best and asked for your help in choosing which two entries made it to the grand final and the results are in, with six fantastic finalists.
Now we need your help once more, as we try to choose who will be crowned the overall Leitrim Snapshots winner.
All you have to do to cast your vote - over to you!
The winner will win €600 worth of goodies from our sponsors:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on