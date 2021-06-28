VOTE NOW: Here is the list of finalists for the home of Leitrim's Best 99 - who gets your vote?

The search is on for Leitrim's best 99
Fresh Today, Carrick-on-Shannon
Mastersons Centra at the Circle K petrol station, Carrick-on-Shannon (formerly Kennedy's)
Simpsons Garage, Kinlough
Stop N Shop Smoothie and Juice Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon
Paul's Newsagents, Mohill
Kieran's Gala, Carrick-on-Shannon
McCormack's Mace, Leitrim Village
Murphy's Newsagents, Ballinamore
Gibbon's Centra, Drumshanbo
McGoldrick's Centra, Dromahair
McCann's Centra, Carrigallen
Hunt's Supermarket, Dromod
McCormack's Mace, Manorhamilton
Scollan's Gala, Drumshanbo
The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
After receiving an avalanche of nominations for Leitrim's Best 99 we now have the definitive list of finalists. Now we open the floor to you, our readers, to have your final say!
Get voting for the one you believe has Leitrim's Best 99. Remember, only votes made through this page will be counted - so don't miss out, cast your vote today.
The votes will be counted at 9am on Wednesday morning, June 30 and the winner will be announced by 11am.
So here they are, the nominees in no particular order:
