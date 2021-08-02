Poll: Should Communions and Confirmations go ahead this year?
A number ofBishops and priests say they intend to hold communions and confirmations, despite Covid-19 public health advice.
Last week, the Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran said he had held discussions with senior priests in his diocese, and decided that scheduled ceremonies would proceed in line with public health regulations.
He said the guidance issued by Government was advice rather than regulation.
The dioceses of Kilmore and Ardagh and Clonmacnoise who cover Leitrim parishes have not made a decision on the religous events.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the same paper that he urged Catholic bishops not to resume the ceremonies.
He appealed to clergy to stick with the public health guidelines, pointing out that Covid-19 is a deadly virus.
We are asking you: Should Communions and Confirmations go ahead this year?
