POLL: Do you think Social Media is safe for children?

An Oireachtas committee has today recommended that a minimum age be set for children to create an online account with social media services.
The recommendation is included in a new report from the Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.
Although committee members did not agree a specific age, they have also suggested a ban on advertising to children online including ads on junk food, alcohol and gambling adding there should be a prohibition on any form of profiling or tracking of children's data.
