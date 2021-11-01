VOTE NOW in the Grand Final of Leitrim's Next Superstar

Five Finalists in Leitrim's Next Superstar
TAP ON THE CONTESTANT'S NAME OR PICTURE TO VIEW THEIR ENTRY VIDEOS
Voting is now open for the Final of Leitrim's Next Superstar.
The five acts who made it through from our heats were Aimee Gillard, Natasha Harkin, KCD Rock Band, Mikala Mitchell and Sophie Gillard.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges Leo Logan, Ailie Blunnie and Pat McGrath to decide our winner.
The overall winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €1500 worth of vouchers sponsored by Aalba Footcare Clinic, Leitrim Warmer Homes, The Landmark Hotel, Cavan Institute and McNiffe's, as well as your first gig in the Landmark Live venue and much more.
Voting in the heats will close on Monday, November 8,2021
GET VOTING
