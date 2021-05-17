Watch: Ballinamore 2021 Leaving Cert class graduate

Ballinamore Community School Leaving Cert class of 2021 held a unique graduation event last week.

Mr Kane presented a comprehensive overview of the students time in Ballinamore to the group at an outdoor event. It was packed with interviews, messages from teachers, old video clips and photos. Great memories.

Afterwards, students watched the traditional photo montage, and then had an open-air, socially-distanced graduation ceremony, where their year-head, Ms Convey spoke to the group and they received their graduation certificates from Mr McCaffrey and Mr Cunnane.



The school wishes the Leaving Certificate class of 2021 as they prepare for their exams in June and move on to bigger and better things thereafter.