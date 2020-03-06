Video: Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella bring their tour to Carrick-on-Shannon

Kieran Goss and singer Annie Kinsella play in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon next Thursday, March 12.

Last time Goss played solo and it was a sold out affair and this time he is coming with singer and songwriting partner Annie Kinsella to play tracks from their acclaimed 2019 release Oh, The Starlings.

Kieran and Annie released their debut duo album in March last year and have been touring and filling venues all over the country since.

Goss has long been considered one of Ireland’s greatest songwriters. Together with singer and artist Annie Kinsella, who has joined him on stage on his recent tours, they have enchanted audiences with their live performances and won rave reviews.



Recorded in New York in Spring 2018 with eight-time Grammy winning engineer Kevin Killen at the helm; Oh, The Starlings has been described by songwriter Rodney Crowell as “So good, it's heartbreaking... The record itself feels like an old friend.” With songs, stories and harmonies that transport the listener to another world, this is music from the heart, for the heart - a show to make you laugh and cry and one truly not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now from The Dock box office on (071) 9650828 or online at www.thedock.ie.

