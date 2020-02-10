News
VIDEO: Blaithin Gallagher says Green is a way of life
Blaithin Gallagher please with performance on first showing
The Green Party candidate Blaithin Gallagher declared herself very satisfied with her performance on her first showing at the count centre in the Sligo Park Hotel.
She said: "Most people are under the illusion that "Green" is just about the environment but it is really about much more - farmers, business - it affects our very way of life.
"We have succeeded in creating a much better sense of awareness in recent years and will continue to grow creating a better future for the next generation."
