'Common Agricultural Policy deal done' - Minister McConalogue

' A major milestone'

Ongoing negotiations around the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) have concluded.

Speaking yesterday afternoon, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said he was "delighted" to announce the CAP deal was done.

Minister McConalogue added: "I am delighted to say we have concluded political agreement with the European Parliament on the new CAP framework.

"While details are to be ironed out, this represents a major milestone on the path to putting in place the new CAP for our farm families."

