'Common Agricultural Policy deal done' - Minister McConalogue

Ongoing negotiations around the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) have concluded.
Speaking yesterday afternoon, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said he was "delighted" to announce the CAP deal was done.
Minister McConalogue added: "I am delighted to say we have concluded political agreement with the European Parliament on the new CAP framework.
"While details are to be ironed out, this represents a major milestone on the path to putting in place the new CAP for our farm families."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.