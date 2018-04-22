WATCH: Leitrim club launch impressive fundraising video

Harnessing the power of social media, Kiltubrid GAA Club have launched a unique fundraising campaign that features a spectacular video of the parish, the club and the exiles of the parish from all over the world.

Entitled "This is your land", the video shot using drone footage and photographs from Kiltubrid natives in New York, San Francisco, London, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt and many other parts of the world and is looking for the people of Kiltubrid to come together to support their fundraising efforts.

In the text accompanying the video, "In 2018 Kiltubrid GAA & Kiltubrid Ladies GAA clubs are undertaking a major fundraising drive to completely renovate our playing facilities, the hub of the community.

"Like many rural communities in Ireland, a great number of Kiltubrid people have left their native parish for pastures new to the four corners of Ireland and the world in search of employment and adventure. It is the Irish way.

"We have produced this video with the intention of conveying the true meaning of what this small patch of ground means to us as a community. For those no longer living in the parish, hopefully it invokes a sense of pleasant nostalgia and you can reminisce on the good times spent here.

"We are calling out to our diaspora throughout the country and world to pull on the Kiltubrid jersey once again and assist us in creating a facility that we can be proud of, that the future generations of Kiltubrid men and women can be proud of. We need your help. We have set up a Fundraising page which enables you to donate towards our project. Any donation would be hugely appreciated. Just click on the link below to donate towards our goal. Thank you.

"Great things are done by a series of small things brought together."