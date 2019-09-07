WATCH: GAA President officially opens McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence

Saturday September 7, 2019 will be remembered as an historic day for the GAA in the county as the new state-of-the-art McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence was officially opened by GAA President John Horan.

Speaking at the event, the GAA President said “It is a great honour for me to be here today as President of the GAA for this special occasion within Leitrim GAA – the opening of their Centre of Excellence. A number of previous speakers have alluded to the fact that Leitrim is small but the GAA in Leitrim is huge, big is the word I’d use. The contribution of the GAA in Leitrim to the community in Leitrim is big and that is the part we should always remember.

“It may be coming from small numbers but it is equally and every bit as important as it is in every other county. I’m delighted to be here for this opening, I was here three years ago, I was brought on a tour of the facility, I won’t tell you why I was in Leitrim that particular day but it worked out fine afterwards.

“But anyway, a lot of work had to be done but the one thing that impressed me about meeting the officers of Leitrim County Board that day was they weren’t prepared to do the work unless they had the money. People have alluded to before about the support we gave from Croke Park to this development. This support came easily to the people of Leitrim and in particular to the officers of the County Board because we need they were putting their hand in their pocket.

“They were putting their shoulder to the wheel and they were prepared to make the effort, to play their part in this development.

The event was also addressed by Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence Boyle, Connacht GAA Council President Gerry McGovern, Help Build the Wall committee chairman Eamonn Duignan, Leitrim Senior team sponsor Seamus Clarke and Leitrim County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Enda McGloin.

SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE AND NEXT WEEK’S LEITRI OBSERVER FOR MORE ON LEITRIM GAA’S HISTORIC DAY