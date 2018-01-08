Carrick Rowing Club
Video: Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club 5k showcases the beauty of County Town
Yesterday, Sunday, saw Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club host their fifth annual 'New Year, New You' 5k fun run and walk.
A large number braved the cold to participate in the run/walk and they were certainly rewarded for their efforts as they were treated to a glorious Sunday morning.
Mark Kelly was on hand to capture all the action, including drone footage overlooking the River Shannon which perfectly captures the picturesque beauty of Carrick-on-Shannon.
Some video footage this time. Thanks again to Mark @thewateredge for this coverage and the earlier photographs. Definitely look him up on Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo for great coverage of local events@leitrimcoco @LeitrimToday @LoughKeyTriClub @RowingIreland https://t.co/ev46GBTp9e— Carrick Rowing Club (@Carrickrc) January 7, 2018
