Video: Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club 5k showcases the beauty of County Town

Yesterday, Sunday, saw Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club host their fifth annual 'New Year, New You' 5k fun run and walk.

A large number braved the cold to participate in the run/walk and they were certainly rewarded for their efforts as they were treated to a glorious Sunday morning.

Mark Kelly was on hand to capture all the action, including drone footage overlooking the River Shannon which perfectly captures the picturesque beauty of Carrick-on-Shannon.