Leitrim students 'But sure it's only women's football' exhibit at BT Young Scientist
Leitrim girls Edel Shanley, Lauren Tivnan and Abbi Sweeney examined the difference in attitudes towards men's and women's Gaelic football for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.
They examined the effects this difference has on drop out rate through statistical analysis, interviews and surveys.
Teacher Eamon Geoghegan from Ballinamore Community School was on hand supporting the students.
