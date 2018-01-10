Video: Pokémon Go inspires Leitrim student to teach history in a new way at BT Young Scientist

St. Clare's Comprehensive school student Chris Curran has come up with a brilliant new way to teach subjects like history and science in Irish schools.

Chris has used augmented reality with the belief that if incorporated into schools can enhance student's learning experience.

Inspired by the augmented reality game Pokémon Go in summer 2016, Chris thought that this method could make a subject like history more inteteresting for students.

He brings things like crannógs and Celtic crosses to life on screen using a system he has programmed himself.