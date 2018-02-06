Video: Tips for driving in snow as status yellow warning remains in place

With a status yellow snow-ice warning remaining in place until midnight and further difficult driving conditions anticipated, here is some helpful advice from the Road Safety Authority in relation to driving in snow.

In this video, RTÉ news reporter Teresa Mannion provides some advice on driving in snowy conditions. If you are driving in snow, use dipped headlights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle in front.

Always ask yourself can you stop easily, can you see properly and are you visible to others. Remember to favour major roads as they are most likely to be gritted.