Watch: Deputy Martin Kenny raises issues regarding South Leitrim water supply in Dáil Eireann

With many areas of South Leitrim still waiting for full water services to be restored, Deputy Martin Kenny today raised the issue in Dáil Eireann.

"In South Leitrim we have had no water for the last four days practically and at the moment the headline in the Leitrim Observer is that there are going to be job losses."

Deputy Kenny added, "This is down to to the fact that there has been an under-resourcing of the facilities. We don't have enough people on the ground."

