Video: Sod turned to mark start of works on upgrades to the Manorhamilton and Mohill Wastewater Treatment Plants

Irish Water, in partnership with Leitrim County Council hosted a sod-turning event in Manorhamilton this morning, to mark the start of work on upgrades to the Manorhamilton and Mohill Wastewater Treatment Plants.

The upgrades at the plants are as a result of a €3.5 million investment by Irish Water. The investment is part of the Utility’s national strategy to bring Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure to an acceptable standard.

The upgrade works, once completed, will ensure both plants comply with national and European environmental regulations and will result in the protection of the receiving waters at both locations.

The upgrades will also modernise the plants, improving energy efficiency, while ensuring adequate spare capacity necessary to support population and economic growth in Co. Leitrim.

For more on this story see next week's Leitrim Observer.

Read Also:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade countdown in Manorhamilton

Watch: Deputy Martin Kenny raises issues regarding South Leitrim water supply in Dáil