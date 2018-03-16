President Michael D Higgins has released a special message for St Patrick's Day

Ireland's President has released a special video to mark St Patrick's Day.

In the address, President Michael D Higgins emphasises the global nature of Ireland’s cultural heritage, the significance of the Irish diaspora and the “common history and identity we share despite the borders, oceans and miles that may separate us.” Building on a theme that has featured in many of the President’s speeches, the President highlights the importance of communication and of “a sense of inclusivity and the coming together of Irish people wherever they may be in the world in a spirit of support and solidarity.”