Video | Lough Rynn looks stunning on perfect day for rowing

Six hundred athletes from 27 clubs, in 250 boats took part in yesterday's Head of the River at Lough Rynn run by the Tribesmen Rowing Club.

This stunning video was taken by Mark Kelly who also took some wonderful pictures over the course of the day.

The reports from competitors, spectators and organisers was of a wonderful day's rowing in excellent facilities while three former Olympians Sean Drea, Neville Maxwell and Carrick-on-Shannon's Frances Cryan were on hand to enjoy the day.

3 Olympians at @TribesRowing HOR. Sean Drea (70s) Frances Cryan(80s) and Neville Maxwell(90s). Still involved in their sport. @olympiccouncil @RowingIreland pic.twitter.com/JhPkaa9xIm — Gerry Farrell (@Gerfar8) March 24, 2018