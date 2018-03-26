Head of the River
Video | Lough Rynn looks stunning on perfect day for rowing
Six hundred athletes from 27 clubs, in 250 boats took part in yesterday's Head of the River at Lough Rynn run by the Tribesmen Rowing Club.
This stunning video was taken by Mark Kelly who also took some wonderful pictures over the course of the day.
Photos from todays @TribesRowing Head of the River held at @leitrimcoco Lough Rynn Recreational Facility in stunning conditions #Leitrim @RowingIreland @lmgorman77 @LeitrimToday https://t.co/rbzBLcn20V pic.twitter.com/ufkm2EXuNh— Mark Kelly (@thewateredge) March 24, 2018
The reports from competitors, spectators and organisers was of a wonderful day's rowing in excellent facilities while three former Olympians Sean Drea, Neville Maxwell and Carrick-on-Shannon's Frances Cryan were on hand to enjoy the day.
3 Olympians at @TribesRowing HOR. Sean Drea (70s) Frances Cryan(80s) and Neville Maxwell(90s). Still involved in their sport. @olympiccouncil @RowingIreland pic.twitter.com/JhPkaa9xIm— Gerry Farrell (@Gerfar8) March 24, 2018
Super footage from today's @TribesRowing HOR at Lough Rynn from @thewateredge . If this vid doesn't make you want to row (in Ireland) I don't know what will! https://t.co/CJS7AKdWaI— Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) March 24, 2018
Lough Rynn #lovelyleitrim sleeps after a great day rowing @RowingIreland @GreenAndBlack @TribesRowing pic.twitter.com/9mCmjRbXMd— Gerry Murphy (@thespuddie) March 24, 2018
