Ireland West Airport
Video | Eggstraordinary surprise for passengers arriving into Ireland West Airport
Passengers travelling with Flybe from Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester were treated to an ‘Eggstra' special surprise upon arriving in the West of Ireland for Easter.
Ireland West Airport has long been a favourite for those living in the West and passengers arriving into the airport on Thursday had an extra reason to love the airport as there was a surprise waiting for the passengers on the baggage carousel.
