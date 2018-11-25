Watch | Déarbhla Rooney crowned Leitrim Sports Star of the Year

The eight annual Leitrim Sports Star Awards were held last night in Carrick-on-Shannon's Landmark Hotel with a packed room present to pay tribute to the county's sporting heroes who have shone at local, provincial, national and international level over the past 12 months.

It proved to be a night to remember for Sean McDermott Boxng Club's Déarbhla Rooney who claimed two awards. The 'Grenade from Glenade' was named as the Junior Sports Star of the Year and she also claimed the night's top prize when she was named Leitrim Sports Star of the Year.

It was a fitting reward for the boxer who represented Ireland with such distinction as she added a bronze medal at the recent Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires to the silver medal she won at the European Youth Championships.

The Senior Sports Star of the Year award was shared by athletes Carrick-on-Shannon's Gerard O'Donnell and Kinlough's Breege Connolly while Tommy Moran was inducted into the Hall of Fame and Dessy Doyle's years of involvement with Cumann na mBunscol was acknowledged as he was named Leitrim Observer Unsung Hero.

The team of the year award was presented to Carrick Hurling Club, a deserved recognition of the the success enjoyed by the recently crowned Connacht champions while the club of the year award was shared between Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher and the South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

The Beirne family from Mohill, who triumphed in 'Ireland's Fitttest Family' were victorious in the Special Achievment category while the All-Ireland success enjoyed by the St Clare's CS Junior Girls GAA team was recognised when they were presented with the Juvenile Team of the Year award.

For pictures and a full report from last night's event, don't miss Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.