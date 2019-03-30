Allianz NFL Division 4 Final
Watch | The Leitrim team have taken to the field in Croke Park
It's just minutes from throw-in and the Leitrim team have taken to the field here in Croke Park for this afternoon's Allianz NFL Division 4 final.
There will be updates throughout the afternoon on facebook and twitter.
There is one change to the Leitrim team with Cillian McGloin starting in place of Darragh Rooney.
There is one change to the Leitrim team with Cillian McGloin starting in place of Darragh Rooney.
Pitch side come on #Leitrim @LeitrimGAA pic.twitter.com/RpsnyAUbgQ— Michael Creamer (@dicreamio) March 30, 2019
I’d estimate that quite literally half of Leitrim is in Croker. Huge roar for them coming out onto the field. pic.twitter.com/TEml1tmHRr— Brian Barry (@briangbarry) March 30, 2019
