Leitrim film Locus of Control now available on Amazon Prime

The award winning debut feature film from Glenade writer/director Sean Clancy is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime.

Locus of Control recently finished its festival screenings where it won the Jury Special Recognition Award at the Silk Road International Film Festival 2018. Dublin Sci-Fi Film Festival Director, David Desmond was also impressed by the film and said “Sean Clancy’s outstanding debut feature is a surreal and unnerving mixture of dark comedy and disquieting tension. Featuring top class performances from its main cast, Locus of Control is a fine example of budget filmmaking reaching far beyond its economic strictures.”

The cast includes John Morton, Seamus O’Rourke, Peter McGann and Gus McDonagh with original music composed by Callum Condron. It is described as a dark comedy about decision and control as a floundering stand-up comedian reluctantly takes a teaching job and struggles to make sense of his slowly unravelling life.

Stuck repeating the same pattern of mistakes again and again, Andrew Egan reluctantly accepts a teaching job to support his floundering, stand-up comedy career. As an increasingly anxious Andrew grows accustomed to the droll institution and its occupants he suspects that one of the students may be his downfall and that the previous teacher may not have left of his own accord. His life slowly unravelling, Andrew's lessons fall on deaf ears and he soon becomes part of a larger cosmic joke.

Link to Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Locus-Control-John-Morton/dp/B07Q5MTS2R