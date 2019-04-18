Video: Brad Cole brings his grit and groove to The Glens Centre

Singer-songwriters may be a dime a dozen,but a true artist that embodies the human condition with both wit and raw insight is a diamond in the rough.

The diamond in this scenario is award winning singer-songwriter Brad Cole. Cole grew up on Chicago's South Side and cut his musical teeth in that cities rich blues and rock club scene. He moved on to Nashville in 2011 and has since put out three critically acclaimed albums, has written and performed along side such heaey hitters as Chris Stapleton, Shovels and Rope, Ingrid Michaelson, Dave Davies and Ellis Paul.

His passionate and distinctive delivery of roots-based folk music, woven with the grit and groove of old school bossa and rhythm and blues moves the listener’s soul in a direction that is unexpected, yet perfectly familiar. Cole tours extensively and currently calls NYC his home.

Cole says, “Being a musician in NYC in these times is like being in the parade as well as being on the sidelines watching this circus of life go by. I exist in a world full of inspiration, and I'm grateful everyday for this"

Cole plays The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Saturday, April 20.