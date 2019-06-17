Leitrim based film Prisoners of the Moon gets national cinema release date

The film Prisoners of the Moon which was part-based in Leitrim with a Dromahair director and local actors will be released into national cinemas on Friday, June 28.

It will be screened in Carrick Cineplex as part of the national run and will also screen in 13 venues across the UK.

Filmmaker Johnny Gogan explores the life of rocket scientist Arthur Rudolph. A former Nazi rocket scientist, Rudolph was brought to America to help win the space race, and played a a key role in NASA's historic 1969 moon landing.

All the crew and a majority of the cast are from the Sligo-Leitrim area, including Alan Devine (Vikings, Black Ice and Fair City) who lives in Drumsna; Marian Quinn, Paul Gavin (North Leitrim) and Sligo actors Ciarán McCauley and Siobhán Dooney. In addition to national and international cast Jim Norton, Cathy Belton, Matt Addis (who is based in England) and Canadian actor Garrick Hagon (Star Wars and Mission Impossible).

