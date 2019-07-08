VIDEO: Watch the installation of the stunning new sculpture at the Dromod roundabout

ICS Furniture were delighted to have been given the opportunity to design and craft the new sculpture for the Dromod roundabout on the N4.

Following planning meetings with Gavin Duignan of ICS Furniture, Cllr Seán McGowan and Leitrim County Council Engineer Darragh O’Boyle in the New Year, the concept of the sculpture was decided upon.

A team in ICS Furniture consisting of Philip Farrelly, David Prior and Joe Maxwell worked together over many weeks to design and assemble the various elements of the sculpture which was installed in its new home on July 4.