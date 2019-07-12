WATCH| First look at Center Parcs Longford

Last week saw the team of Center Parcs Forest, Ballymahon, Longford, officially receive the keys from construction contractors, as they get set for their end of July opening.

With this in mind a topping out ceremony was held, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar invited along to unveil a plaque, view the facilities and speak a few words.

Declaring it a great day for Longford and the Midlands, Mr Varadkar then received a hand carved wooden bowl from Center Parcs CEO Martin Darby.

The day was ‘topped’ off with some fine dining snacks and a relaxed viewing of the facilities at Center Parcs. We captured some footage, which you can watch above.

P.S. It looks amazing!

