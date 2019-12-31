Video: Domestic Violence is everyon'e business

79% of women who experience assault in Ireland never report it.

Domestic Violence Advocacy Service for Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan says Domestic Violcence is everyone's business and society must change it's attitude towards violence against women.

Coercive control is formally defined as psychological abuse in intimate relationships that causes fear of violence or serious alarm or distress that has a substantial adverse impact on a person's day-to-day life, manifesting as a pattern of intimidation or humiliation involving psychological or emotional abuse.

Coercive control been included in the Domestic Violence Act, which defines the legal protections available to victims of domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS) which covers Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan have released some videos as part of education and awareness of domestic violence.

You don't have to live in fear, coercive control isolates and deprived women.

Call DVAS on 071 9141515 or visit riverrooms.ie

