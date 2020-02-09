News
Scanlon says "I'll be in there at the end"
Outgoing Fianna Fail TD Eamonn Scanlon determined to take the second seat for Fianna Fail
Outgoing Fianna Fail TD Eamonn Scanlon confessed that he was "worried" about his seat but at the same time was cautiously confident of taking the seat for Fianna Fáil along with Marc Mac Sharry,
"It becomes more difficult when you are targeting two seats but I honestly believe that I will be there to the very end and retain the seat."
