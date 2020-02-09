ELECTION
Harkin tipped to take the second seat in Sligo/Leitrim
Former MEP to benefit from transfers
With only seven votes separating Marc Mac Sharry and Marian Harkin experienced tally men are predicting the former MEP to take the second seat in this nail-biting contest.
Ms Harkin spoke to the Observer saying: "I wouldn't be overconfident about taking the second seat but I am quietly confident of winning a seat. There are some excellent candidates like Marc, Eamon Scanlon and Frank Feighan - nothing can be taken for granted. Martin Kenny has run an excellent campaign throughout the whole candidate - it all augurs well for the region.
"On the positive whoever wins Sligo-Leitrim and South Donegal are going to have superb representation in Dáil Eireann"
