With only seven votes separating Marc Mac Sharry and Marian Harkin experienced tally men are predicting the former MEP to take the second seat in this nail-biting contest.

Ms Harkin spoke to the Observer saying: "I wouldn't be overconfident about taking the second seat but I am quietly confident of winning a seat. There are some excellent candidates like Marc, Eamon Scanlon and Frank Feighan - nothing can be taken for granted. Martin Kenny has run an excellent campaign throughout the whole candidate - it all augurs well for the region.

"On the positive whoever wins Sligo-Leitrim and South Donegal are going to have superb representation in Dáil Eireann"