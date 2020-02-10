Having spent practically all his life in politics Sligo's Declan Bree expressed his disappointment saying that what it was time now for a rethink in the left strategy.

Bree was eliminated on the 13th. count with a total o5 5,292 votes.

He said "The massive surge in the Sinn Fein votes obviously took a lot of the traditional left vote but I must congratulate Martin Kenny on his performance - it was first class.

See full interview here