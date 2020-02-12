#LeitrimsHealthIsWealth2020
Dublin footballer, Shane Carthy, speaks candidly about his mental health struggles despite on-the-field success
In 2014, young Dublin footballer, Shane Carthy's life seemed to be on the ascent. He was named Man of the Match at the U21 football final between Dublin and Meath and yet, he found himself in St Patrick's Mental Hospital getting help for problems which he said, had been been building up for two years.
Listen to his very personal story.
