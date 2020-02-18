Video: Launch of Cowboys and Heroes festival 2020

The Cowboys and Heroes Country Music and Americana Festival held in Drumcoura has quickly become one of the highlights of the Summer in the north west.

The unique event has grown into one of the largest festivals in the region with a nationwide draw of tourists.

Today, Tuesday February 18 Cowboys and Heroes will launch their 2020 events in The Saloon Bar and Restaurant, Drumcoura City, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. This year the event will run from May 29 - Jane 1.

At the launch the stunning line up of Irish Country Music Stars, including Mike Denver, Derek Ryan, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell, Cliona Hagan, Ciaran Rosney, Marty Mone and Adrian Ryan, as well as representatives from headline sponsors Imagine, and players representing Drumreilley and Leitrim County GAA, who are the fundraising beneficiaries for 2020.

Also present will be Cowboys and Heroes 2019 Country Star Competition winner Sean Fahy.

This years line up look like this:

Have you booked your tickets yet?