WATCH GoFundMe highlights the millions raised by Irish people during the Covid-19 pandemic

The people of Ireland have shown incredible support for each other and in particular through fundraisers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Thousands of campaigns have been started in Ireland and millions of Euros have been raised for worthy causes. People in Ireland continue to be the most generous donors on the platform!

GoFundMe has created a video to say thank you to everyone who has started a campaign and everyone who has donated to a campaign.

"The video features some of the incredible work by Irish people, with campaigns such as Comfort For Covid, Good Grub and Kathleen is Giving it 90 highlighted as samples of just some of the campaigns which have helped raise hundreds of thousands of Euro for worthy causes during one of the biggest challenges our nation has ever faced.

"At a time when Ireland was in crisis people worked together to help one another and stood tall when they were needed most," says GoFundMe.