WATCH: Leitrim auctioneer says there is a huge demand for properties in rural areas as as people look to relocate

Speaking to www.leitrimobserver.ie local auctioneer Gordon Hughes stated there is presently huge demand for properties in rural areas from buyers wishing to relocate from large urban centres such as the Dublin area.

He stated their website www.ghproperty.com seen a significant spike in demand as a result as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with buyers wishing to relocate to rural areas such as Leitrim that have high-speed broadband available.

Hughes states that presently they are urgently seeking all types of family homes in the Leitrim area that have availability to high speed broadband from buyers that are now been afforded the opportunity by their employers to work from home at least on a part-time basis.

He further added that they have also had enquiries from their other office based in the commuter town of Ratoath, Co Meath whereby home owners are seeking to relocate to Leitrim for the better quality of life and also the fact that the cost of living is significantly lower. Taking the example of a typical 3 bedroom semi detached based in Ratoath which sells for in the region of €350,000 a similar property in the Leitrim area is in the region of €135,000 giving a significant saving for any person wishing to relocate.

Hughes stated that for anyone that is now afforded the opportunity to work from home at least on a part-time basis significant savings can be made by relocating to areas such as as Leitrim meaning it is a no-brainer in terms of the increased disposable income and quality of life.

If your thinking of selling your property contact our team on 071 9645555 or email: info@ghproperty.com for a FREE VALUATION appraisal of your property.