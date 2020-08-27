WATCH: Donegal beachgoers surprised by what they see 'mooving' in the water

Beachgoers at a well-known Donegal beach got more than they expected recently as they enjoyed the beautiful sunshine.

A video posted to Twitter showed a cow "mooving" through the water on to the shore at Magheraclogher beach in Bunbeg.

Children in the water can be "herd" shouting in surprise as the cow makes its way through the water after apparently being cut off on a small island off the beach when the tide came in.

The cow entered the beach just yards from the boat wreck known as Bád Eddie, a local landmark.

Caoimhe O’Connell, who posted the video, tweeted: "Donegal – where cows emerge from the sea."

One witty Twitter user suggested the cow must have been "Friesian" after its dip in the cool Atlantic waters.

The cow, however, had a warmer swim than it may have expected as water temperatures in the sea off Donegal passed 17 degrees Celcius on Saturday afternoon.