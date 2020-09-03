Watch: Leitrim prepares for Culture Night 2020

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts.

This year, it will take place on Friday September 18. Traditionally, Culture Night in Leitrim provides people with the opportunity to visit cultural venues and organisations, try new things and experience workshops and events that they may not have tried before.

Have a look at what’s happening this year, Leitrim's venues and cultural organisations have responded to the current challenges, inviting back old audiences, and new ones, to enjoy, express and explore their creativity – and remember, everything is free of charge!

Some events will be presented live online or pre-recorded and broadcast on the night while others will be live events in venues throughout the county. Following the published guidelines and in the interests of the health and wellbeing of our audiences and artists, booking for live audience events is strictly required and masks must be worn by all patrons except for children under 13 or those with reasonable grounds.

For full details of all events and how to book go to www.leitrimarts.ie.

