Watch: Leitrim kids join Let Our Children Dance campaign

On Friday, the Irish government will be announcing a new set of guidelines, as we emerge from lockdown.

Dancing teachers, like all sectors, have adapted to the current conditions, and have invested time and money to create safe learning environments for kids. Unfortunately, unlike other art forms they are not allowed teach in small, socially-distanced pods.

David Gearney with the help of Leitrim's Claire Usher McMorrow and other dance teachers have created this video with over 600 dancers of various styles, to raise awareness of the issue.

Leitrim children joined 600 dancers from around Ireland who are sick of zoom classes and want to get back to dancing with friends and in the same room as teachers.

Music Credit: Meghan Trainor, Better When I'm Dancing.

Also read: Riverbank Restaurant Dromahair in top Sunday Lunches list